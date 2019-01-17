WATCH: Sketch Mocks Expensive Higher Education Programs, Praises Trade School

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 03: A graduating student's cap declares their future intentions during commencement exercises at City College where First lady Michelle Obama delivered the commencement speech after being presented with an honorary doctorate of humane letters at City College on June 3, 2016 in New York City. …
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A humorous sketch video from We the Internet TV mocks expensive graduate programs in women’s studies and journalism and praises trade school.

A sketch comedy video from We the Internet TV depicts two friends fighting over what they should do for dinner. One friend, a mechanic, offers to buy a pizza for dinner. The other friend, a lawyer, turns the conversation into a discussion about his insecurities and his student loan debt.

“‘Oh look at me, I’m Tom. I learned a skilled trade that’s in demand, and I don’t have a massive pile of student loan debt.’ F*ck you, you’re not better than me,” the lawyer yells, mocking his friend.

“You just waltz in here with your steel-toed boots and your oil-stained coveralls, smelling like gasoline success. Yeah, yeah, I’ve got an Ivy League doctorate. I’m still a human being!” the lawyer friend yells.

The mechanic tells his friend that he became a mechanic because his dad had a doctorate in philosophy from Columbia University. His mother doubled majored in women’s studies and pre-renaissance literature. His sister took out a massive loan to get a master’s degree in journalism. He hilariously explains that he became a mechanic to break the cycle.

You can watch the full video above.

.