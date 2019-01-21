College Students Push to Censor Porn on Campus Internet Service

Students at two major Catholic universities are making a push to have pornography censored from their campus internet services.

According to a report from The College Fix, students at Georgetown University and the University of Notre Dame are demanding that their university administrators censor pornography on the campus internet service.

Amelia Irvine, a senior at Georgetown University, says that she wants to ban pornography for all students because it can lead to addiction. Although she compares it to alcohol abuse, she is oddly not calling for a ban on alcohol consumption.

“Georgetown seeks to educate its students on the harms of alcohol abuse and sexual assault, but completely ignores the addiction that can fuel sexual assault: pornography addiction,” Irvine wrote.

“To correct this enormous oversight, Georgetown should install a porn filter on campus WiFi and publicize the harms of pornography. Of course, students and faculty would still be able to access pornography using their cellular data or by working around the WiFi filter, but a porn filter would give Georgetown the opportunity to make the moral case against pornography use,” Irvine continued.

Breitbart News reported in November about a group of students at the University of Notre Dame petitioning to have pornography blocked on the campus internet service. They claimed that allowing access to offending websites is a violation of the “social justice” principles that the school espouses.

As a university that champions social justice, human rights, equality and dignity, Notre Dame ought to block pornography using the technology available to us. Doing so represents both an attempt to eradicate pornography from the campus culture and, more broadly, a strong stance against sexual assault, sex trafficking and other human rights violations. We have come to expect our school to be a driving force for cultural change in our nation, and pornography is a cultural issue that needs changing.

Both of these efforts are unbelievably foolish in the modern age. Why? Many students view pornography on their smartphones which would able to access any blocked sites with a quick settings switch from campus Wi-Fi to LTE/4G. The dedicated viewer could even use his or her smart device as a Wi-Fi hotspot so that they would have unfiltered access on their laptop or desktop computer.