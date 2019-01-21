Gillette Commercial Becomes 28th Most Disliked YouTube Video of All Time

Gillette’s recent commercial against “toxic masculinity” has become the 28th most disliked YouTube video of all time, or the 12th most disliked video if you exclude music videos.

At number 28 on the list of the top 50 most disliked YouTube videos of all time, Gillette’s controversial commercial is currently just below Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, Lil Pump’s Gucci Gang, and Miley Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop.

Excluding music videos, Gillette’s commercial is the 12th most disliked YouTube video of all time.

On Wednesday, Breitbart Tech predicted the commercial would break into the list by the end of the week.

By Monday, the commercial, which has over one million dislikes, not only broke into the top 50 most disliked YouTube videos list, but also rose to the 28th position.

The video has now surpassed the trailer for the 2016 all-women Ghostbusters remake, Crazy Frog’s Axel F, and several Justin Bieber music videos in unpopularity.

At the very top of the list, the most disliked YouTube videos of all time are currently YouTube Rewind 2018 (15 million dislikes), Justin Bieber’s Baby (10 million dislikes), and Jake Paul’s It’s Everyday Bro (4 million dislikes).

As previously reported, Gillette’s controversial commercial asked viewers, “Is this the best a man can get?” in a twist on the company’s classic tagline, “The best a man can get,” and took on a number of issues, including sexual harassment and bullying, but also masculinity.

At the start of the video, “toxic masculinity” was read out as a negative issue with men, along with “bullying,” and “sexual harassment.”

The commercial received heavy criticism online, with many users pointing to classic Gillette commercials which celebrated masculinity.