UC Davis Students: Memorial Photo of Slain Officer Natalie Corona Offends Black Lives Matter

Students at the University of California, Davis, are arguing that a memorial photograph of slain officer Natalie Corona is offensive and “disrespectful” to the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a report from The College Fix, students at UC Davis are melting down over a photo of 22-year-old police Davis police officer Natalie Corona, who was murdered in the line of duty on January 10. The photo, which was taken two years ago, features Corona waving a “Thin Blue Line” flag, which features a blue stripe as a tribute to police officers.

“I would like this photograph to serve as my gratitude for all of those law enforcement men and women who have served, who are currently serving, and those who have died in the line of duty protecting our liberties in this great country,” Corona wrote in the original 2016.

The Ethnic and Cultural Affairs Commission, a student government group at UC Davis, published a post to social media condemning the photo. “We see it necessary to call-out all community members who continue to post and disseminate images of the Blue Lives Matter flag online,” the group wrote in the since-deleted post. “We would like to directly address that this flag represents an attempt by law enforcement to undermine the Black Lives Matter movement.”

“The flag has also been used by the alt-right, and is often seen side by side with the confederate flag,” the statement continued, calling it “blatantly anti-Black and disrespectful,” the group added.

The group’s social media post immediately led to a backlash. UC Davis’ Facebook page received a torrent of negative comments. In response to the controversy, a spokesperson for UC Davis said that the school strongly supports local law enforcement. “UC Davis strongly supports and values law enforcement,” the spokesperson said. “We are grateful for those who serve and protect the public at any cost.”

“We mourn the loss of City of Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona and honor her dedication to protecting our community,” the spokesperson added. This is a difficult time for all of us, as we are deeply connected to the City of Davis and share in grieving this incredible young woman.”

