Covington Hate Hoax Echoes ‘Facecrime’ Passage from Orwell’s ‘1984’

Social media users compared the hate hoax against the Covington Catholic high school kids to a passage about “facecrime” from George Orwell’s landmark novel 1984 this week.
The Covington Catholic incident, where a pro-Trump student faced media wrath for smirking at a Native American man who was harassing him, was compared by social media users to a passage about “facecrime” from George Orwell’s dystopian book 1984, which reads: “to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offence. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: FACECRIME, it was called.”
Actual 1984 quote! pic.twitter.com/qM2uP2S7KV
"..to wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offense. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: Facecrime, it was called." #GeorgeOrwell 1984 https://t.co/06PRfVFABc
"To wear an improper expression on your face… was itself a punishable offense. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: FACECRIME, it was called" — George Orwell, 1984 #VerifiedBullies #CovingtonBoys #StandWithCovington
In Orwell’s totalitarian dystopia 1984, the authorities punish people for their facial expressions: “facecrime.” pic.twitter.com/cFvUNnk7sM
Let's face it, #NickSandmann committed a #facecrime. pic.twitter.com/AXcGIeskwX
Nick Sandmann, media-lynched for a “smirk.”
"To wear an improper expression on your face (to look incredulous when a victory was announced, for example) was itself a punishable offense. There was even a word for it in Newspeak: facecrime, it was called." —George Orwell, 1984
One Ivy League professor accused the student of having “the smiling face of Whiteness,” while television host Reza Aslan asked his Twitter followers, “Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?”
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie also remarked, “There is something aggressive about standing there, standing your ground.”
