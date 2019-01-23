Report: Covington Catholic Wants to Stop Kids from Defending Themselves in the Media

After smearing and then failing to apologize to the kids at Covington Catholic High School, the Diocese of Covington — which oversees the school — now reportedly wants to stop them defending themselves in the media.

According to a source at the school, the Bishop of Covington has told the school administration that he doesn’t want the kids doing any more interviews. The school faculty is also reportedly worried about the students’ safety.

The warning reportedly came after two Covington students appeared on Fox & Friends, where they defended their conduct in D.C. following the March for Life on Friday. Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy stated on-air that the kids, falsely accused of taunting Native American activist Nathan Phillips based on selectively clipped video footage, had been exonerated by longer videos of the incident.

The faculty did not specify to the students that they would be punished if they continued to defend themselves in the media, but the students reportedly wish to cooperate nonetheless.

The administration of Covington Catholic high school and the Diocese of Covington’s first response to the incident was to throw the students under the bus, issuing a statement condemning their own students.

Even after retractions and apologies from the mainstream media for spreading malicious slanders against the kids, the Bishop of Covington has refused to apologize for his initial condemnation of the students. In a statement yesterday, the Bishop even spoke of “corrective actions” against the students, despite their public vindication.

The Diocese of Covington has yet to return a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter, Gab.ai and add him on Facebook. Email tips and suggestions to allumbokhari@protonmail.com.