Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Served Goat that Mark Zuckerberg Killed with ‘Laser Gun’ and Knife

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claimed in an interview to have served a goat which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg killed with a “laser gun” and a knife.

After being asked by Rolling Stone what his “most memorable encounter” with Zuckerberg was, Dorsey replied, “Well, there was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat.”

“He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher,” Dorsey continued. “They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher. Evidently in Palo Alto there’s a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time.”

I go, “We’re eating the goat you killed?” He said, “Yeah.” I said, “Have you eaten goat before?” He’s like, “Yeah, I love it.” I’m like, “What else are we having?” “Salad.” I said, “Where is the goat?” “It’s in the oven.” Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He’s like, “I think it’s done now.” We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don’t know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad.

Dorsey then added, “I don’t know what you’re going to do with that, but hopefully that’s not the headline.”

During his interview with Rolling Stone, Dorsey also described Zuckerberg as a “very, very smart businessman,” who “will excel to gain as much market share as possible.”

“I just don’t know what his philosophies are. I don’t know what their purpose is,” he expressed.