WATCH: Women’s March Attendees Confronted over Movement Leader’s Anti-Semitism

A correspondent from Campus Reform confronted Women’s March protesters about the organization’s track record for anti-semitism.

Tamika Mallory, the Co-President of the Women’s March organization has faced a firestorm of criticism over her connection to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan is known for his anti-semitism. He has praised Adolf Hitler as a “very great man. In a tweet that is still live online, Farrakhan compared Jewish people to “termites.”

Campus Reform correspondent Cabot Phillips challenged Women’s March protesters to defend the organization’s track record for bigotry.

“That’s definitely a problem. We have to respect everyone’s religion, everyone’s race. That’s definitely problematic, for sure,” one protester said.

“She should apologize for it entirely and definitely work so hard to completely denounce those comments,” another chimed in.

“I think with the anti-semitic comments from one of our leaders has really divided us, but we have to remind ourselves that our march is intersectional,” one hopeful protester said when confronted with the organization’s bigotry.

“It’s sad when you want to get behind a movement and then one of the leaders of that movement is supporting something that is completely antithetical to that movement,” another added.