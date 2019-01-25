OkCupid Offers Free Drinks to ‘Furloughed’ Government Employees at DC Date Night

Dating platform OkCupid is offering two free drinks to every government employee with a valid ID at a “date night” event in Washington, D.C., Friday.

The OkCupid-hosted “DTFund” event at Gaslight Tavern in Washington, D.C., Friday is trying to entice “furloughed” government employees to attend with free drinks.

“OkCupid wants to treat furloughed workers to a free date night! Government employees who show ID will get 2 free drinks on OkCupid at Gaslight Tavern in DC at 5pm until the tab runs out,” advertised OkCupid on Facebook. “Starting Thursday, January 24th through Friday, January 25th.”

“We’re all set and ready for you. Just show your ID and get a couple of tasty cocktails for FREE, courtesy of OkCupid!” added Gaslight Tavern in a post.

On Twitter, Gaslight Tavern also posted, “Furloughed workers, don’t shutdown your social life just because the gov’t can’t get it together. Bring your fed ID and join us tonight and tomorrow for a couple of free cocktails, thanks to our good friends @okcupid!”

#Furloughed workers, don't shutdown your social life just because the gov't can't get it together.

Bring your fed ID and join us tonight and tomorrow for a couple of free cocktails, thanks to our good friends @okcupid! ❤️

Come say hi to our superstar Oleks!

5PM pic.twitter.com/ma6QTwiCs1 — Gaslight Tavern (@Gaslight_DC) January 24, 2019

The date night’s name, DTFund, is a spin on the dating slang abbreviation DTF (down to fuck).

Last week, Gaslight Tavern offered attendees at the Women’s March 10 percent off, and announced its intentions to also donate money to the Women’s March.

Please join us tonight after the #WomensMarch with your sign, posters, or swag and receive 10% off your check + 10% will be donated to charity. #WomensWave pic.twitter.com/OH2xEiV4xW — Gaslight Tavern (@Gaslight_DC) January 19, 2019

In 2017, OkCupid announced a partnership with Planned Parenthood to help users filter out other users who don’t support Planned Parenthood, using “profile badges” which read, “I would never date someone who doesn’t support Planned Parenthood.”

We're partnering with @PPFA to enable daters to find folks who support #PlannedParenthood with #IStandWithPP profile badges pic.twitter.com/kTo6lEoaqP — OkCupid (@okcupid) September 13, 2017