Spotify Blacklists PragerU Ads

Music streaming service Spotify has banned advertisements from onservative educational website PragerU on its platform.

The conservative non-profit group PragerU – founded by radio host Dennis Prager to produce short informative videos on conservative topics — has reportedly had its advertisements blacklisted from Spotify. The music streaming service sent an email to PragerU stating:

Our policy team has re-reviewed the ads that you have submitted through Ad Studio and determined that the content of the ads do not comply with our editorial policies. On further review of your website, there are additional compliance concerns with the content of the site which listeners of the ads are directed to. Our policy team has made the decision to stop all existing ads and not approve any new ads coming through in the future. Please let us know if you have any questions or require further clarification.

In a Twitter post, PragerU stated: “BREAKING: After only a couple weeks of advertising on @Spotify, they have made the decision to “stop all existing ads and not approve any new ads coming through in the future.” Also, they cite “additional compliance concerns with the content” on our website.” In another tweet, PragerU stated: “New platform, same results – more censorship of conservative ideas. We are still waiting for a reply from @ Spotify as to which specific policy we didn’t comply with and what content on our website they have concerns over.”

BREAKING: After only a couple weeks of advertising on @Spotify, they have made the decision to "stop all existing ads and not approve any new ads coming through in the future." Also, they cite "additional compliance concerns with the content" on our website. pic.twitter.com/MKJEVFH81V — PragerU (@prageru) January 25, 2019

PragerU has faced online censorship from multiple platforms and recently filed a new lawsuit against Google, accusing the search engine and its video hosting subsidiary YouTube of censorship of conservative viewpoints. The suit claims: “This lawsuit is ‘round two’ of the parties’ dispute over whether Google/YouTube are above the law when it comes to regulating free speech and expression on YouTube solely because Defendants are private entities who own and operate YouTube for their own profit and commercial gain.”

Spotify has reportedly yet to reply to PragerU in relation to the blacklisting of its advertisements.