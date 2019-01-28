Community College Prof. Fired for Comparing School Officials to Nazis

A Connecticut community college professor was fired this week after comparing the college’s administrators to Nazis.

Charles Meyrick, a professor at Housatonic Community College, has been fired after a bizarre outburst in which he compared school officials to Nazis. During his outburst, Meyrick threw up a Nazi salute and shouted in German, apparently mocking what he feels is the authoritarian bent of the college administration.

According to a statement from the president of the college system, Meyrick’s Nazi outburst occurred just a few days after the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting during a faculty meeting for the college. Because of the timing, the school system says that Meyrick’s behavior severely disturbed several people in attendance. According to reports, Meyrick’s Nazi salute lasted over 10 minutes.

“Mr. Meyrick’s actions took place just days after the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, and triggered several participants to exit the facility out of fear for their safety,” Mark Ojakian, said. “Our state colleges and universities aim to foster a welcoming learning environment, and these threatening actions go far beyond acceptable discourse.”

According to an investigation into the outburst, Meyrick says that his Nazi salute was meant to mock the “tyrannical” rule of the school administrators, who he claims were trying to silence his views. Meyrick and the school had been in an argument about consolidating the curriculum.

Meyrick was fired this week by the college this week at the conclusion of the investigation into his behavior.

