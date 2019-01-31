Ariana Grande ‘Fixes’ Botched Tattoo to ‘Japanese Barbecue Finger’

Pop star Ariana Grande, who deleted an Instagram post showcasing her latest Japanese tattoo after it was revealed to mean “small charcoal barbecue” instead of “7 Rings,” claims to have “fixed” the mistake. Now the tattoo reportedly reads “Japanese barbecue finger.”

“slightly better. thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. and to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke),” posted Grande in an update. “rip tiny charcoal grill. miss u man. I actually really liked u.”

However, several news outlets, including TMZ and E! News, reported that the palm tattoo now reads, “Japanese BBQ finger” instead of the previous mistake, “small charcoal barbecue.”

Why… how… now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger” 💅 pic.twitter.com/zC2LxSKJtI — Eimi Yamamitsu | 山光瑛美 (@eimiyamamitsu) January 31, 2019

Ariana Grande tried to fix her misspelled tattoo and it now says "Japanese BBQ finger ♡" https://t.co/CxAAiDVXJB pic.twitter.com/ukIymhSs7q — E! News (@enews) January 31, 2019

Grande wanted the tattoo to mean “7 Rings,” which is the title of her new single.

“Maybe third time’s the charm?” joked E! News.

Grande deleted her original tattoo post on Wednesday after social media users mocked the star for the mistake.

In a since-deleted Twitter explanation, Grande explained, “indeed, i left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. it hurt like fuck n still looks tight. i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao. but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if i miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

Grande later added, “i’d like it to be respectful and more correct bruh what’s wrong w that tryna learn heeere.”

i’d like it to be respectful and more correct bruh what’s wrong w that 🖤 tryna learn heeere — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 31, 2019