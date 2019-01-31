‘Shariah-Certified’ Web Browser ‘SalamWeb’ Steers Users Away from Porn, Gambling

A “Shariah-certified” Internet browser for Muslim web surfers steers users away from porn and gambling, and provides prayer times and information.

SalamWeb, which is available on Mac and PC, as well as the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, describes itself as the “world’s only Shariah-certified collection of digital tools,” which provides a “safe online environment” for Muslims around the world.

One of the features built into the browser, SalamProtect, is “an advanced content filter that flags material that’s better to avoid,” such as pornography and gambling, and allows users to flag websites as “inappropriate.”

“It’s controlled and customised by you and designed to help the whole Muslim community find enjoyable content. Stay focused on what matters most and turn off what doesn’t,” SalamWeb advertised on its official website.

Other features include a “Shariah-compliant” news feed, prayer time information, chat rooms, and a feature which allows users to “fulfill” their Sadaqah “responsibility” by automatically donating money “to a worthy Muslim charity.”

“We work with globally recognised experts and authorities to make sure our products are in line with our faith while also living and embracing the lifestyle of modern Muslims,” declared SalamWeb on its about page. “We don’t define where everyone’s individual journey takes them, we don’t judge, block, or censor – we simply provide digital tools that help our users filter out the noise and focus on what matters most.”

According to Bloomberg, the browser’s users are mainly based in Malaysia and Indonesia, and its “goal is to eventually capture 10 percent of the 1.8 billion global Muslim population.”

“We want to make the internet a better place,” claimed SalamWeb’s managing director, Hasni Zarina Mohamed Khan. “We know the internet has the good and the bad, so SalamWeb offers you a tool to create this window that lets you go to the internet to see the good.”