LA Times: Google Employees ‘Sounding the Alarm’ on ‘Diversity’

Activists attempting to enact change at the company believe that pressure from shareholders is really what will force Google to take notice of their demands:

A handful of employees worked on the proposal with the workplace activism group Coworker.org and the union-backed coalition Silicon Valley Rising. Along with Zevin, Boston Common Asset Management, Trillium Asset Management and the Friends Fiduciary Corp. are some of the co-filers. In December they sent the resolution to Alphabet, the initial step in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s process for shareholder proposals. The filers intend to have a Google employee present the resolution at Alphabet’s shareholder meeting this year.

“If shareholders say that this is something that is a priority, it’s signaling to the company that they have to take action, and that they can no longer just wait and see and just take small steps,” said Silicon Valley Rising’s campaign director, Maria Noel Fernandez. The proposal is similar to one raised at last year’s shareholder meeting. Google employees attended the meeting to demonstrate support for it, and one presented it on behalf of Zevin. It failed. The company said in a filing last year that the proposal would not “enhance Alphabet’s existing commitment to corporate sustainability,” noting that Alphabet chief executive officer Larry Page collected a salary of only $1. Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy said at that shareholder meeting that the company would consider diverse candidates for its board, and Google’s human resources head, Eileen Naughton, said the company aimed to increase its share of black, Latino and female workers by 2020.

