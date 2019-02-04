Report: Dennis Prager Event at UC Irvine Facing ‘Security Threat’

The University of California, Irvine, is facing security threats against a scheduled Tuesday night lecture by conservative commentator Dennis Prager.

According to a report from The College Fix, Dennis Prager’s upcoming lecture at UC Irvine may be in trouble. The university has claimed that a “security threat” might change the manner in which the event will be held. According to an email from the university to the student organizers, attendees will be only allowed to enter the venue right before the event is scheduled to begin.

The student organizers claim that the university selectively applying policies regarding campus event posters. Campus posters are strictly managed at UC Irvine by the administration. According to the rules, students are only allowed to place one event poster in each of the six areas of campus.

The UCI Facilities Management Sign Shop is the office designated to monitor pole and bridge banner placement, adherence to guidelines and policies, and to manage the calendar for all pole and bridge banner approved locations on campus. Pole and bridge banners may be displayed only in approved banner locations and must be installed and removed by UCI Facilities Management. Use of outside entities is not permitted. Pole and bridge banners may be displayed for up to 90 days, based upon demand for use of the area and/or significance of the banners to the University.

Despite the strict policy, the Prager event organizers were able to find multiple fliers for progressive student events in the same location on campus.

The organizers claim that UC Irvine is intentionally making it difficult for them to hold their event. Because of the First Amendment, administrators on a public campus cannot shut down a guest lecture. However, there are subtle tactics that some schools have deployed to dissuade conservative students from participating in their campus’ marketplace of ideas.

The administrators “know they can’t directly stop us, so instead they have constructed a Kafkaesque bureaucracy that is impossible to navigate, similar to the IRS. This gives them the capability to nearly reinterpret the code whenever it suits them,” one student organizer said.

