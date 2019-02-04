Report: Jeff Bezos Pulled Super Bowl 2019 Ad Following ‘Mistress’ Controversy

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos reportedly pulled a Super Bowl commercial for his space company, Blue Origin, following the controversy over his “mistress,” who helped film the ad, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, “sources told” the news outlet that “Jeff Bezos pulled the plug on a $20 million Super Bowl ad for his spaceflight company, Blue Origin, after it was revealed his mistress had helped shoot footage for the commercial.”

“Instead, the Amazon owner had a last-minute commercial created for his Washington Post, with some all-star narration by Tom Hanks,” Page Six claimed, adding that the original commercial was “nixed” after “his affair with Lauren Sanchez went public.”

The source reportedly told Page Six, “Bezos did shoot a Blue Oracle ad, costing around $15 to $20 million, that was scheduled to run during the Super Bowl.”

“There was talk that he spent so much money on it because he wanted to be close to her,” the source continued. “But the speculation is that he pulled the ad because it would be embarrassing because Lauren worked on the ads.”

You can read the full report at Page Six.