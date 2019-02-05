Liberal Pundits Outraged that POTUS Invited Bullied ‘Trump’ Boy to State of the Union

Verified pundits on Twitter got upset when they discovered that an 11-year-old boy who had been bullied for having the same last name as President Donald Trump was invited to attend the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Joshua Trump — who is not related to the president — has been invited to attend President Trump’s State of The Union address after making headlines last year for having his last name changed after being bullied by fellow classmates at his middle school.

Many “blue checks,” or verified Twitter users, complaining on Twitter caveated their disdain for the 11-year-old boy’s presence at the State of the Union by prefacing their remarks with statements like, “I don’t think Joshua Trump should be bullied, but,” which was then followed by scorn.

Below are a few of the reactions:

Feel bad for this Joshua Trump kid who got invited to the SOTU because he gets bullied due to his name, but it’s pathetic that the one time Trump (the biggest bully out there) cares about bullying it’s only because his last name is involved. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 5, 2019

To be clear, don't bully Joshua. (Or anyone.) And get that SOTU ticket, Josh. But woof. If my kid's getting bullied for NOT being connected to the Trump's, publicity tours with Melania are off the table. — Brian Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) February 5, 2019

Trump invited as his guest to the State of the Union a kid named Joshua Trump who has sadly been bullied in school due to his last name. I feel for him- imagine having same last name as a racist, sexist, bigot who conspired with the Russians and you aren't Donald Jr — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 5, 2019

Why’s it so hard to empathize with a kid like Joshua Trump, bullied for his name, AND ALSO empathize with Trayvon Martin, stalked by a nut-job bully & shot dead for walking home – then disparaged for fighting in vain for his life? It makes no good damn sense. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 5, 2019

But Joshua is white, so the bullying matters to Trump more (or at all). I truly wish I were exaggerating. — (((Andrew Winston))) (@AndrewWinston) February 5, 2019

Some pundits even accused the First Family of narcissism, or of “using” the student, implying that it would have been better to ignore the 11-year-old boy, and never recognize him at all:

I feel bad that Joshua Trump is both being bullied and being used as a pawn by this mental case some call a president. — Gena Hymowech (@genah) February 5, 2019

After appearing at the State of the Union with Trump, Joshua Trump will be more bullied than ever. Does anyone think this shit through? — John Lurie (@lurie_john) February 5, 2019

Riveting the nation’s attention on the plight of the most marginalized members of society has never been so narcissistic https://t.co/ViauoP5S9D — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 5, 2019

Here’s the bizarre and narcissistic reason the First Lady is bringing a kid named Joshua Trump to the State of the Union https://t.co/o0BvBA51d5 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 5, 2019

If Joshua Trump thought he was bullied before, just wait until Wednesday morning. #StateoftheUnion — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) February 5, 2019

Others appeared to generally disgusted upon discovering that the 11-year-old had been invited:

Wow. “Kid bullied for being named Joshua Trump” is an actual SOTU guest https://t.co/L3G8rZ4Ggb — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 5, 2019

"kid bullied for being named Joshua Trump." How is this real life https://t.co/JQas0wwijQ — David Roberts (@drvox) February 5, 2019

Among the guests, Joshua Trump a sixth-grade student from Delaware who says he has been bullied because of his name. You really can't make up this stuff. #StateOfTheUnion https://t.co/E3Wjmt4wRE — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) February 5, 2019

Some users decided to react with bullying of their own:

Hi Joshua Trump. I'm sorry you get bullied at school for your last name. My name is Ben Joseph Siemon. "Semen" or "BJ Semen." I didn't visit a porn set to feel better. You don't need to go to the State of the Union. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) February 5, 2019

that joshua trump kid looks like his hobbies include pulling the wings off of flies — FKA Li'l 🌳 (@karengeier) February 5, 2019

Regardless of what these users on Twitter have to say, one thing is for sure:

The same types of people who are quick to lecture conservatives about fictitious issues with regards to adult college students — such as “microaggressions” — are also very quick to express their complete and total disdain for an 11-year-old boy receiving a historic opportunity to be the guest of the President of the United States, after having been the subject of relentless bullying.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.