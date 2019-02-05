Liberal Pundits Outraged that POTUS Invited Bullied ‘Trump’ Boy to State of the Union

Verified pundits on Twitter got upset when they discovered that an 11-year-old boy who had been bullied for having the same last name as President Donald Trump was invited to attend the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Joshua Trump — who is not related to the president — has been invited to attend President Trump’s State of The Union address after making headlines last year for having his last name changed after being bullied by fellow classmates at his middle school.

Many “blue checks,” or verified Twitter users, complaining on Twitter caveated their disdain for the 11-year-old boy’s presence at the State of the Union by prefacing their remarks with statements like, “I don’t think Joshua Trump should be bullied, but,” which was then followed by scorn.

Below are a few of the reactions:

Some pundits even accused the First Family of narcissism, or of “using” the student, implying that it would have been better to ignore the 11-year-old boy, and never recognize him at all:

Others appeared to generally disgusted upon discovering that the 11-year-old had been invited:

Some users decided to react with bullying of their own:

Regardless of what these users on Twitter have to say, one thing is for sure:

The same types of people who are quick to lecture conservatives about fictitious issues with regards to adult college students — such as “microaggressions” — are also very quick to express their complete and total disdain for an 11-year-old boy receiving a historic opportunity to be the guest of the President of the United States, after having been the subject of relentless bullying.

