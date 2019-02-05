Western Kentucky U Sponsors Service Trips – but Not for Christian Groups

Western Kentucky University has allegedly refused to sponsor Christian service trips despite sponsoring trips from progressive groups for “social justice” service.

According to a report from Campus Reform, Western Kentucky University has refused to sponsor Christian service trips despite sponsoring trips from progressive student groups.

The Western Kentucky University website announced last week that the school would be awarding $15,000 each year to groups for “social justice” themed service.

“To encourage students at WKU to apply their knowledge in communities, the WKU Center for Citizenship & Social Justice is accepting applications for Scholars in Service, a scholarship program awarding $15,000 a year to publicly engaged students,” a press release from the university read last week.

The director of Western Kentucky University’s center for social justice told Campus Reform that faith-based projects are ineligible for the award. “Faith-based projects that include proselytizing or evangelizing as part of the service experience, projects which promote or advocate for a political candidate or party, and internships that are required by a student’s degree program,” are not eligible for the reward, according to the administrator.

The same administrator claimed that faith-based projects that do not involve advancing the faith would be eligible for the award. It is, of course, subjectively determined by administrators which faith-based projects promote the faith and which do not.

Conservative students at Western Kentucky University believe that their school is willing to reward service trips that promote progressive ideals but not religious ideals. In effect, they are will to advance certain positions and not others.

