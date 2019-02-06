Facebook Will Award Employees Bonuses to Help the Company Achieve ‘Social Good’

Social media giant Facebook reportedly plans to give employees bonuses if they help the company to achieve “social good.”

Business Insider reports that the social media giant Facebook plans to offer bonuses to employees that help the firm achieve “social good.” Previously, employee bonuses were linked to measurable metrics such as user growth rate; now it appears that the company plans to use the relatively theoretical metric of “social good” to reward their employees.

Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer admitted that the company has not figured out how they’re going to measure employees contribution to “social good,” stating in an interview with Fortune: “This is going to be our first time figuring this out.” Currently, Facebook uses four metrics to judge employee bonuses, these include eligible earnings, individual bonus target, individual performance, and company performance.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly views social good as “Fixing Facebook’s problems, like election interference; building products that improve people’s lives; supporting small businesses; and being more transparent,” according to Business Insider. A Facebook spokesperson commented on the new bonus criteria stating: “Over the past two years, we’ve fundamentally changed how we run Facebook. This particular change is designed to ensure that we are incentivizing people to keep making progress on the major social issues facing the internet and our company.”

This appears to be part of Zuckerberg’s plans to focus Facebook in a more socially aware direction. On the company’s recent fourth-quarter earnings call, Zuckerberg stated that the company was going to concentrate on fixing social issues in the future; these include addressing the issues of “fake news”, “hate speech,” and election interference. He further added that he hoped to further promote “meaningful interaction” on the social network.