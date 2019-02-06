Instagram Purges Photo of Elizabeth Warren Claiming ‘American Indian’ Race on Professional Document

Facebook’s photo-sharing platform Instagram recently deleted a post of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Texas Bar registration form on which she states that she is an “American Indian.” The Platform called a photo of Warren’s registration “harassment or bullying.”

GOP national spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany took to Twitter recently to call out another social media platform — Facebook’s photo-sharing website Instagram. In her Twitter post, McEnany claims that Instagram deleted a post she made which featured a copy of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Texas Bar registration form in which she states that she is an “American Indian.”

I have been warned by @instagram and cannot operate my account because I posted an image of Elizabeth Warren’s Bar of Texas registration form via @washingtonpost. I’m warned that I am “harassing,” “bullying,” and “blackmailing” her. (See below!) pic.twitter.com/uMMlmCbxjz — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 6, 2019

Instagram included a number of its community guideline rules in its message to McEnany informing her that they had deleted her post. The guidelines state that the social media site removes content that “targets private individuals to degrade or shame them.”

The rules further state that the social media site removes “content with personal information shared to harass or blackmail people,” however, any personal information such as Warren’s home address at the time of signing the bar registration had already been redacted in McEnany’s post.

Finally, Instagram notes that the website has a “zero tolerance policy when it comes to posts or threats to post intimate images of others.” It’s safe to say that McEnany’s post did not violate this particular rule in any way, however, the post was still removed by Instagram. Breitbart News has reached out to Instagram for comment on this issue and the platform’s decision to remove McEnany’s post but has not received a reply at the time of the writing of this article.

Breitbart News reported on Warren’s Bar of Texas registration form this week, with reporter Joshua Caplan stating:

The Washington Post obtained the registration card, which was previously undisclosed, during an open records request. As the Post noted, the card was handwritten using blue ink and signed by Warren. The card shows Warren wrote “American Indian” for her “race” and is dated April 1986. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Democrat did not dispute the card’s authenticity, according to the newspaper. … In a brief statement with the Post, Warren once again apologized for claiming Native American heritage. “I can’t go back,” she said. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

Read the full article from Breitbart News here.