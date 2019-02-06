Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Praises Bitcoin as ‘Native to Internet Ideals’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey offered some strong praise of Bitcoin in a series of tweets on Tuesday. Dorsey pointed out Bitcoin’s “strong brand” and resiliency.

Responding to his followers, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey revealed that he is a proponent of the popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. “Jack which all coins/tokens you holding?” the user wrote.

“I only have bitcoin,” he responded.

Another user pressed Dorsey to explain why he prefers Bitcoin over other cryptocurrencies. “Bitcoin is resilient. Bitcoin is principled. Bitcoin is native to internet ideals. And it’s a great brand,” he wrote.

Dorsey also responded to a tweet from Bitcoin magazine, which highlighted Dorsey’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency.

Dorsey isn’t exactly new to the cryptocurrency scene. His financial payments startup, Square, was one of the first Silicon Valley companies to embrace cryptocurrency. Square began accepting Bitcoin almost five years ago.

Bitcoin has had a rough twelve months. In December 2017, Bitcoin’s price hovered around $20,000. The price of a single Bitcoin has been on a dive since then. This month, Bitcoin’s price has hovered slightly over $3,000.