Woke Game Community Manager/Streamer Arrested in Child Sex Sting Op

Thomas Cheung, a popular gaming streamer on the Twitch platform, was arrested on Monday after he fell into a child sex sting operation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Cheung was also a community manager for Hi-Rez studios, which publishes the popular online multiplayer game Paladins.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations published a press release on Monday about the operation and its arrests. The sting targeted adults who were using the Internet to “purchase” sex with a minor.

The goal of “Operation Interception” was to arrest persons who communicate with children on-line, have sexually explicit conversations, and then travel to meet them for the purpose of having sex. Additionally, the operation targeted those who are willing to exploit children by purchasing sex with a minor. On-line child predators visit chat rooms and websites on the internet, find children, begin conversations with them, introduce sexual content and ultimately arrange a meeting with the children for the purpose of having sex. The children these predators target are both boys and girls. Since 2014, the Georgia ICAC Task Force has arrested over 130 people in similar operations.

Hi-Rez Studios CEO Stew Chisam published a statement on behalf of the company on Tuesday. Chisam wrote that Cheung had been let go by the studio in response to his arrest. The studio commended the Georgia Bureau of Investigations for their work.

Some users on social media blasted Cheung this week for his history of virtue-signaling against President Trump and his administration. In one tweet from January, Cheung wrote that he was “absolutely disgusted with our country/government.” One user juxtaposed Cheung’s tweet with a news report of his arrest. “Not half as disgusting as your country/government is with you, you disgusting creep,” the user wrote.