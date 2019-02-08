Jeff Bezos Blames Trump for National Enquirer Allegedly Threatening to Publish ‘Intimate Photos’

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos appeared to blame President Trump for the National Enquirer leaking private messages and allegedly threatening to publish his “intimate photos.”

In a blog post, Thursday, Bezos claimed National Enquirer publisher David Pecker had threatened to publish “intimate photos” of him, and insinuated President Trump was part of the situation.

“I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse. Or at least that’s what the top people at the National Enquirer thought. I’m glad they thought that, because it emboldened them to put it all in writing,” Bezos proclaimed. “Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten.”

“AMI, the owner of the National Enquirer, led by David Pecker, recently entered into an immunity deal with the Department of Justice related to their role in the so-called ‘Catch and Kill’ process on behalf of President Trump and his election campaign. Mr. Pecker and his company have also been investigated for various actions they’ve taken on behalf of the Saudi Government,” declared Bezos, adding that Pecker was invited to a White House dinner following President Trump’s election victory.

“I didn’t know much about most of that a few weeks ago when intimate texts messages from me were published in the National Enquirer. I engaged investigators to learn how those texts were obtained, and to determine the motives for the many unusual actions taken by the Enquirer. As it turns out, there are now several independent investigations looking into this matter,” the Amazon founder expressed. “Here’s a piece of context: My ownership of the Washington Post is a complexifier for me. It’s unavoidable that certain powerful people who experience Washington Post news coverage will wrongly conclude I am their enemy. President Trump is one of those people, obvious by his many tweets.”

Bezos continued to claim that after he mounted an investigation into how the National Enquirer got hold of intimate messages and photos, “an AMI leader advised us that Mr. Pecker is ‘apoplectic’ about our investigation,” and a “few days after hearing about Mr. Pecker’s apoplexy, we were approached, verbally at first, with an offer.”

“They said they had more of my text messages and photos that they would publish if we didn’t stop our investigation,” Bezos claimed, publishing alleged emails from the National Enquirer which claimed to have pictures of Bezos’ penis and other sexual snaps.

As reported by Business Insider, Bezos’ post practically implied the whole incident “was a politically motivated hit job, possibly orchestrated by or as a favor to President Trump.”

On Twitter, prominent anti-Trump activists, including Bill Kristol, Seth Abramson, and Rex Huppke, also floated the conspiracy theory that President Trump had something to do with digging up dirt on Bezos.

AMI is awfully worried about something Bezos’s investigation might uncover. What? It can’t be just generalized sleaze. That’s not news. I’ve got to think AMI is panicked about something particular. Odds that it’s Trump-related? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 8, 2019

I'd like to be the first to ask, "What did Trump know about the Pecker-Bezos extortion attempt, and when did he know it?" Hard to believe Trump never asked his pal Pecker if anything damaging could be found on his nemesis Bezos, given the nature of the Trump-Pecker relationship. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 8, 2019

TRUMP hates BEZOS—he tweets about it often. And we know TRUMP and PECKER were in a longtime covert agreement regarding the clandestine acquisition of salacious materials. Now PECKER has attempted to extort BEZOS over salacious materials. Hard to overstate how big a story this is. pic.twitter.com/W0q0FG0OTK — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 8, 2019

Pause a moment and consider the way Jeff Bezos was being threatened. Now envision what Trump’s pal at the National Enquirer has on Ted Cruz, and ask yourself why Cruz went from hating Trump to loving him. Now do the same thing for Lindsey Graham. And all those Evangelicals. 😈 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) February 8, 2019