Twitter Apologizes for Engagement ‘Issue’ Spotted by Conservatives

Twitter apologized on Tuesday after many conservatives on the platform reported that most of their posts’ likes and retweets were disappearing.

Among those who reported malfunctioning Twitter engagements was conservative author and commentator Ann Coulter, who claimed one of her posts which had thousands of likes had gone down to just 99.

Hey Twitter! This Tweet had THOUSANDS of "likes" an hour ago – suddenly it's down to 99. Twitter management is removing "likes" from conservatives now? pic.twitter.com/5W5mYp368Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 12, 2019

Conservative organization PragerU, Muslim reformer Shireen Qudosi, conservative radio host Larry Elder, and journalist Yashar Ali were also reportedly affected.

We've seen the same thing today! — PragerU (@prageru) February 12, 2019

Twitter is undoing people’s retweets and likes on my post. Look at how quickly the numbers are dropping within one minute of catching this 👇 cc: @benshapiro @RubinReport @michellemalkin @MrAndyNgo pic.twitter.com/wqZQsYgXJX — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) February 12, 2019

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH @Twitter?!. For my last several posts, posted a few hours ago, the number of retweets and likes suddenly declined, dropping hundreds of retweets and likes. ARE YOU EXPERIENCING THE SAME PROBLEM? — Larry Elder (@larryelder) February 12, 2019

Here’s the word thing happening with Twitter right now (they said they’re going to fix it) Look at the likes and retweets. pic.twitter.com/TAPOXhoziM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2019

Several Twitter users documented drops in engagement with pictures and video:

Larry,

See screen shots of deleted retweets: At 7:58 there were 448 retweets

At 8:01 there were 349 retweets See top of pics for time of screen shots.

You’re the man Larry to help expose this censorship & the twitter lies.

I have much more documentation. Let’s do it.

DM me. pic.twitter.com/ZZRvbt4iFs — 🇺🇸AnthemRespect🇺🇸 (@AnthemRespect) February 12, 2019

“Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets,” Twitter proclaimed. “We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 12, 2019

Some users mocked the social network company’s response, with one user posting, “Tweet suppression must be malfunctioning.”

“Why is it happening only with right-leaning accounts?” asked another.