100% of Faculty Donations at Omar’s Alma Mater Went to Democrats

100 percent of faculty and staff political donations at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) alma mater, North Dakota State University, went to Democrats between 2017 and 2018.

According to an analysis from Campus Reform, 100 percent of the faculty and staff political donations at North Dakota State University went to Democrats. The analysis was done for the years 2017 and 2018 and reflect and increased political homogenization at the nation’s biggest public institutions.

The analysis was conducted through an analysis of publicly available Federal Election Commission data. The data revealed that all faculty and staff donations from North Dakota State University went to Democrat politicians or organizations. The donations totaled $21,415.78.

Rep. Omar has come under fire over the past few weeks. She was forced to apologize on Monday after she was accused of peddling antisemitism in a series of tweets. In one tweet, Omar said that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee was paying members of Congress to back Israel.

Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) condemned Omar’s anti-semitism and urged her to apologize. “Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive,” Pelosi said in a statement. “We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments.”

Earlier this month, Omar tweeted out in support of a transgender female lifter who wanted to compete in competitions with cisgender female lifters. Omar implied that not including the transgender female in the lifting competition amounted to a human rights violation.

I have requested an investigation into @USAPowerlifting's discrimination against a member of the Minnesota trans community. Respect for human rights includes protections for our trans brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/3ou4FsSozA — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 5, 2019

“Under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, discrimination against anyone based on their gender identity is illegal,” Omar wrote. “This includes in public accommodations, and in Minnesota, organizations such as USA Powerlifting.”