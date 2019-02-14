Canadian ‘Instagram Influencer’ Charged After Video of Tossing Chair Off Balcony

A Canadian “Instagram influencer” is facing criminal charges after a video showed her allegedly tossing a chair off of an apartment’s balcony 45 stories up from a busy street in downtown Toronto.

The viral online video, which was initially posted to social media on Saturday, shows the woman allegedly tossing a patio chair over the balcony.

Watch Instagram influencer Marcella Zoia throw a chair from a high-rise building in Toronto, she now faces charges related to endangering life. Watch more videos from around the world here: https://t.co/hhDQuQ1top pic.twitter.com/1krvgc7lLX — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 14, 2019

The chair crashed to the busy street below, near the front entrance to the condo complex.

#BREAKING Police confirm that Marcella Zoia, 19, of #Toronto has been charged with mischief (endanger life), mischief (damage property under $5000) and common nuisance in relation to Sunday's chair throwing incident over the Gardiner Expressway. pic.twitter.com/0eFTjLAjFt — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) February 13, 2019

No injuries were reported, police said.

Toronto Police identified the suspect, Marcella Zoia, 19, after receiving tips from the public and asked her to surrender to authorities.

“Once we had known who she was, investigators reached out to her and they started to make arrangements for her to turn herself in. We want to give her the opportunity to speak to her lawyer and then come in on her own volition,” Col. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, told CBC News.

Authorities then charged Zoia with mischief endangering life, mischief endangering property, and common nuisance in connection with the alleged incident.

Zoia, who is known as an “Instagram influencer,” deleted her 4,000-follower Instagram account and Facebook page since the incident, the Daily Mail reported.

Zoia appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, and a judge granted her a $2,000 bond and ordered her to live with her mother. The judge also ordered that she not have contact with the four individuals accompanying her at the time of the incident.

#Breaking @CP24 Exclusive photo of #chairgirl #chairtosser as she is being processed at 52 Division. Marcella Zoia , 19, of Toronto to appear in court this afternoon. #booking pic.twitter.com/u8c45QfBxc — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) February 13, 2019

“She is embarrassed by what happened. She wished it never happened. Of course, she would never wish anyone would be hurt,” said Zoia’s attorney, Greg Leslie.

CBC News reported that the apartment shown in the video was reportedly a unit rented off Airbnb.

Airbnb said that Zoia never rented off Airbnb, but the company suspended the Airbnb account of the guest who used the service to book a unit at the building.

“We are outraged by the blatant disregard for community safety on display in the video,” the company said in a statement. “We will be suspending any guest’s accounts that appear to be connected to this incident.”