xHamster VP: ‘Global Decline’ in Interest for ‘Aggressive’ Sex Videos

Alex Hawkins, the vice president of pornography website xHamster, claimed his site is seeing a decline in interest for “more aggressive sex acts” in videos.

Among the categories of porn which Hawkins claimed were declining in interest were BDSM and anal sex.

“We are seeing a global decline in interest for more aggressive sex acts,” Hawkins claimed in a press release. “This may have to do with a return to a more conservative culture, or merely a return to the mean after 50 Shades, but consumer interest in BDSM, anal sex and other fetish sex has flagged in the past few years.”

Hawkins also added, “We see more and more consumers interested in equitable sexual practices, rather than one that favors men.”

According to Alexa, xHamster is the 60th most popular website in the world.

In 2018, it was revealed that searches for sex robots and virtual reality porn went up “dramatically” on xHamster and PornHub the year prior.

On xHamster, searches for virtual reality porn rose by 47 percent in 2017, while searches for “robotic ‘sex dolls’ nearly doubled at 97%.”

On PornHub, VR was the 16th most searched category in 2017, up by 14 places from 2016.