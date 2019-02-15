Claim: Lauren Sanchez Shared Bezos ‘Intimate’ Photos with Friends

Michael Sanchez, the brother of news anchor Lauren Sanchez, who is currently in a relationship with Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, claimed the leak of Bezos’ intimate pictures was probably due to his sister sharing them with her “girlfriends.”

“I had nothing to do with leak of the dick pics. That’s the important thing,” Michael Sanchez claimed in an interview. “I never had access. It’s clear they were sent to others. There are, like, 20 dick pics. Lauren likely shared them with multiple girlfriends, not in a malicious way, that’s not her style, but when she’s in love, she got a kick out of sharing them. One time she tried to show me one and I was like, ‘What the fuck is wrong with you? I don’t want to see that!’”

“I’m not saying I didn’t do something,” he continued, adding, “Until I go under oath, what I can tell you now is that ever since April 20, when I met Jeff, my only goal has been to protect Jeff and Lauren.”

After Bezos launched an investigation into how the private messages and pictures he sent to Lauren Sanchez were leaked, investigators hired by the Washington Post owner and Amazon CEO reportedly questioned Michael.

The National Enquirer reported on the leaked messages and pictures in January, detailing, “Several of the pictures show the billionaire posing with his shirt off in front of the mirror, and in another, he grins with just a towel wrapped around his waist in a steamy bathroom… What’s more, the horndog e-commerce mogul even sent Sanchez a below-the-belt selfie — otherwise colloquially known as a ‘d*ck pic’ — in an unsparing close-up that’s too explicit to describe in detail.”

Following the report, Bezos insinuated in a blog post that President Trump, a major critic of Amazon and the Washington Post who previously referred to Bezos as “Jeff Bozo,” and Saudi Arabia had something to do with the leaks, and worked with the National Enquirer to blackmail Bezos.