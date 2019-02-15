Twitter Locks Writer’s Account After Asking Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Boyfriend Has a House.gov Email

Twitter locked the account of writer and podcast host Luke Thompson after he sent a tweet questioning why the boyfriend of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to have an official house.gov email address.

The account lock was noted by The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs.

So it seems @ltthompso's account has been locked by Twitter after noting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's boyfriend has a House email address pic.twitter.com/JH0ULXfLAl — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 15, 2019

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Thompson’s allegation, saying that her boyfriend’s congressional email address was so he could have access to her Google calendar.

Actually this cal designation is a permission so he can have access to my Google Cal. Congressional spouses get Gcal access all the time. Next time check your facts before you tweet nonsense. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 15, 2019

Thompson then responded with more questions:

I’d also like to know, if he’s not a government employee, in what capacity he’s doing government work. Are you having campaign volunteers handle duties in your official office? — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) February 15, 2019

Following the exchange, others chimed in on the issue as well:

Hi @AOC, Not sure if you read the rules or not, but only "House Members, officers, employees, fellows, interns, and contractors" are authorized to have access to the mail system. Also, the House uses Outlook, which is what was originally screenshotted, not Google Calendar. 💁‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cTrhiM6K9l — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 15, 2019

Other users on Twitter drew attention to the other aspect of the story — that Twitter immediately sprung into action to lock Thompson’s account after he questioned a public official.

So to recap, a member of the public asked @AOC why her boyfriend is listed as staff in a public document and Twitter locked him out for asking. Don't be impertinent to powerful public officials on Twitter, folks! https://t.co/uLcg6RhZJ9 — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 15, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most-followed political accounts on Twitter with over 3 million followers. The social platform has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for its widespread censorship of conservatives, which at one point extended to covert “shadowbans” against prominent Republicans.

Prominent right-wingers who have been banned from the platform include Roger Stone, Tommy Robinson, Laura Loomer, Sargon of Akkad, R.C. Maxwell and many others.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

