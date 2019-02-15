Twitter Locks Writer’s Account After Asking Why Ocasio-Cortez’s Boyfriend Has a House.gov Email

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks as other House Democrats listen during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Democrats held a news conference to introduce the 'Paycheck Fairness Act.' (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Twitter locked the account of writer and podcast host Luke Thompson after he sent a tweet questioning why the boyfriend of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) appears to have an official house.gov email address.

The account lock was noted by The Guardian’s Ben Jacobs.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded to Thompson’s allegation, saying that her boyfriend’s congressional email address was so he could have access to her Google calendar.

Thompson then responded with more questions:

Following the exchange, others chimed in on the issue as well:

Other users on Twitter drew attention to the other aspect of the story — that Twitter immediately sprung into action to lock Thompson’s account after he questioned a public official.

Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most-followed political accounts on Twitter with over 3 million followers. The social platform has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for its widespread censorship of conservatives, which at one point extended to covert “shadowbans” against prominent Republicans.

Prominent right-wingers who have been banned from the platform include Roger Stone, Tommy Robinson, Laura Loomer, Sargon of Akkad, R.C. Maxwell and many others.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

