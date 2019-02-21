Conservative Comedian Terrence K. Williams Injured in Car Accident

Conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams was injured in a car accident in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday while traveling in a Lyft rideshare car to Washington, D.C. to visit the White House.

The comedian had appeared on Breitbart News Daily last week to discuss the negative effect that today’s political climate has had on mainstream comedy, stating it’s no longer funny and that America should “stop calling it comedy, it’s not comedy.”

Williams added that comedians used to regularly mock politicians on both sides of the political aisle, but now it’s only about hate. “The liberals are no longer funny,” said the comedian, “because they all hate, it’s all hate.”

Williams is on a comedy tour of his own, known as the Deplorables Comedy Tour, which is taking place in cities across the country, aimed at “making America laugh again.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Williams was a passenger in a Lyft vehicle involved in a car accident in Washington, D.C.

“Guys I been into wreck my chest is tight I can’t breath it was my lyft I’m In Baltimore and Maryland area,” tweeted Williams, informing his followers that he had been in a car accident with his Lyft driver.

Minutes later, Williams tweeted an image of the wrecked car on the side of the road.

My Lyft Driver pic.twitter.com/peEeH7HL64 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 20, 2019

I was going to have Terrence K Williams on @OANN today to promote his new tour in DC Unfortunately after landing he was in a serious car accident on the way here We are in touch. He has been hospitalized. Will update on his condition when I can — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 20, 2019

A few hours later, Williams tweeted another update, from the hospital, informing his followers that has a fractured neck and back, as well some spine issues.

“My lyft Driver almost flew off the bridge,” said Williams.

Hey guys! It’s hard typing this. I have fractured neck and back some spine issues. My lyft Driver almost flew off the bridge. I’ll be staying at the hospital for a few days! No White House for me😔 Thanks for the support. Logging off . Love y’all! pic.twitter.com/O2lFylWhoG — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 20, 2019

“No White House for me,” added Williams, who was heading to Washington, D.C. to hear President Donald Trump speak at the African-American History Month event at the White House on Thursday.

The comedian’s friends and fans are sharing their support on social media.

