Watch: Conservative Activist Attacked at UC Berkeley

A field representative from the Leadership Institute was punched in the face during an alleged attack at UC Berkeley on Tuesday while training student members for Turning Point USA.

A field representative for the Leadership Institute was allegedly physically assaulted on the campus of UC Berkeley on Tuesday morning while training members for Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

A witness captured the attack on video, which was then sent to TPUSA’s founder and executive director, Charlie Kirk, who then posted it to Twitter. “Imagine if the attacker was wearing a MAGA hat,” noted Kirk in his tweet.

Kimberly Guilfoyle reacted to the video on Twitter, calling it “disturbing.”

“Our Turning Point USA students on over 1,400 campuses experience this type of hate almost daily,” said Charlie Kirk to Breitbart News, “We will not back down to the Leftist inspired hate mob that wants to silence us.”

“If this was a MAGA hat-wearing [Trump] supporter it would be all over cable TV,” added Kirk.

The UC Berkeley student who recorded the video, Alex Szarka, told Breitbart News that he began recording the incident after witnessing the aggressor flip over a TPUSA table.

“As we were approaching the main area on campus where student groups have their tables set up, we noticed [the TPUSA student] with a sign that said something like, ‘be aware of false hate crimes,'” said Szarka to Breitbart News.

“Then we noticed the altercation — a couple of people were really getting into the [TPUSA] guy’s face,” continued the witness, “Then, one of them flipped the table over. That was when I started filming. It all happened very quickly.”

“Unfortunately, I’m not exactly surprised at what transpired,” said Szarka, adding that after the incident, he had heard an individual defending the actions of the aggressor.

“I heard a guy say something like, ‘Yeah, violence is not okay, but he was effectively asking for it by being provocative,'” said Szarka, “He was referring to the sign about Smollett.”

Both UC Berkely and the individual who was allegedly assaulted did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’ request for comment.

