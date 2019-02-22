Kansas: Community College Football Coach Tells German Student ‘I’m Your New Hitler’

A leaked text conversation between the head football coach at Independence Community College and a player from Germany in which the coach tells him, “I’m your new Hitler figure” has sparked serious controversy.

In the leaked conversation, Independence Community College Head Football Coach Jason Brown tells a German player that he is his “new Hitler figure.”

“4:10 p.m. on field u German [expletive] have 17 points towards your 25 points see Stadler for explanation and u got an extra point for not hanging the lion poster as instructed I’m your new Hitler figure out your life,” Brown said in the text to the player, who was being disciplined for disobedience.

This isn’t the first time that Brown has been in the spotlight. Brown was profiled in the Netflix series Last Chance U, which examined his tough coaching style. Netflix published a short clip from Brown’s portion of the show on their YouTube channel. During the episode, Brown is shown cursing and shouting at student players and coaches.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Independence Community College condemned Brown for his inappropriate message to the student.

“Independence Community College does not condone the language Coach Brown used in his message. I have spoken with Coach Brown about his message to the student, and he fully understands that his language was not appropriate. The college is investigating the matter and will have no further statement at this time,” the spokesperson said.

As for now, it does not appear that Brown will face college sanctions for his comments.

