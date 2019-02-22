University of Colorado Denver Poly Sci Student Confronts TPUSA: Communism Is ‘the Future’

A leftist claiming to be a political science major told conservative student members of TPUSA at the University of Colorado Denver on Wednesday that “communism is the future” and that the conservative students were “fascists” who will one day be “put in re-education camps.”

The student then repeatedly accused the conservatives of being “fascists,” adding that they will one day be “put in re-education camps.” Metropolitan State University of Denver TPUSA chapter vice president Evan Underwood, who was present, filmed the confrontation.

“Say fuck you to fascism,” the student can be heard saying in the video.

“I’m not a fascist,” responded Underwood.

“It’s real easy to walk away like that, man, and not have anything intelligent to say,” said another student, as the leftist turned to walk away.

“You guys are young fascists, I don’t need to have anything intelligent to say to fascists,” retorted the student, who then told the TPUSA members that he knows what fascism is because he is “a political science major.”

“I’m a communist,” said the student, in response to the TPUSA members’ inquiry, “That’s right, I am a communist.”

“I’m a communist because that is the future. So, sorry, Charlie,” continued the student, referring to TPUSA’s founder and executive director, Charlie Kirk.

“I’m a communist, and we are here to destroy capitalism,” added the student.

Before walking away, the self-proclaimed communist student informed the TPUSA members that he is not in favor of killing those who he considers fascists, but instead, would rather have them placed in “re-education camps.”

“We’re going to put you in re-education camps,” stated the political science major.

“No, communism will not win,” said Underwood to Breitbart News, adding that contrary to the Leftist’s statements, he believes TPUSA has been successful with minority and youth outreach, citing TPUSA’s Student Action Summit last December, which drew thousands of young attendees.

Underwood added that he had noticed a red rose on the communist student’s backpack, which appeared to be the image representing the official logo for the “Democratic Socialists of America” group, in which Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a member.

One day prior to the confrontation at CU Denver, another incident involving Leftists harassing a TPUSA group had occurred on UC Berkeley’s campus, which then escalated into a physical assault, causing TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk to react.

“Our Turning Point USA students on over 1,400 campuses experience this type of hate almost daily,” said Kirk, “We will not back down to the Leftist inspired hate mob that wants to silence us.”

