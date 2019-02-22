University of Minnesota Abandons Pronoun Policing

The University of Minnesota revealed this week that it has abandoned a proposed policy that would have punished faculty who refused to use a student’s preferred gender pronouns.

According to a report from The College Fix, the University of Minnesota has dropped a proposed plan to discipline employees and faculty who refused to use the preferred gender pronouns of students.

A new version of the policy is most notable for the absence of the clause that would have punished faculty members for refusing to use the preferred gender pronouns of students. Previous versions of the policy included a provision for “disciplinary action up to and including termination from employment and academic sanctions up to and including academic expulsion” for those faculty members that refused to use a student’s preferred gender pronoun.

The policy says that university faculty and staff are generally expected to use and respect the unique gender pronouns of students. “University members and units are expected to use the names, gender identities, and pronouns specified to them by other University members, except as legally required. University members and units are also expected to use other gendered personal references, if any, that are consistent with the gender identities and pronouns specified by University members,” the policy reads.

The most recent version of the policy includes a commitment to academic freedom and free speech.