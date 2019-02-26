xHamster Report: Frequent Porn Consumption May Increase Bisexuality

A report from porn website xHamster claimed frequent porn consumption might increase bisexuality.

According to an xHamster survey of 11,000 website visitors in the United States, most bisexual respondents, 27.46 percent, claimed to watch porn several times a day.

23.01 percent claimed to watch once a day, 19.73 percent claimed to watch a few times a week, and 13.09 percent claimed to watch once a week.

Straight respondents, however, were most likely to watch just once a week.

“Users who visit adult sites several times a day are more than twice as likely to identify as bisexual as those who visit only once a week,” declared xHamster in a press release. “There was a direct correlation between the amount of time a person spends watching porn, and whether or not they identified as bisexual. (It doesn’t seem to have an affect on gay identity — that stays in a pretty narrow range.)”

In a statement, Alex Hawkins, the vice president of xHamster, proclaimed, “Does watching a lot of porn make you gay? No, but it may make you realize you’re not entirely straight.”

“We compared responses from users who watch porn once a week, with users who report watching it several times a day. Porn fans who watched multiple times a day were more than twice as likely to identify as bisexual as porn fans who watched only once a week (27% vs 13%),” he continued, adding, “bisexual and gay people both report greater frequency of viewing of porn, and a lower stigma associated with watching it… But we didn’t see any significant correlation between frequency of viewing, and gay identification.”

According to the survey, female viewers were also less straight than male viewers, with over 38 percent of women claiming to be bisexual, and over 6 percent claiming to be gay.

Just over 20 percent of male viewers claimed to be bisexual, and 3.68 percent gay.