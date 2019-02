Recent insider leaks from Project Veritas reveal that Facebook actively works to censor even moderate conservatives, labeling a video by BlazeTV’s Lauren Chen as “destructive behavior.”

Project Veritas latest bombshell report reveals inside info from Facebook obtained from a whistleblower. One shocking piece of information revealed from the report is that Facebook is attempting to ban the practice of “red-pilling” non-conservatives on the platform, including taking aim at moderates who produce educational videos on conservative issues, such as Lauren Chen of BlazeTV. A Facebook data scientist’s ominous quote from a presentation on the subject reads: “We should still of course delete and demote, but we can do even more…”

This action is part of Facebook’s “News Feed Reduction Strategy,” which is run by Facebook engineer Seiji Yamamoto, a data science manager at the company. The Facebook insider believes that Yamamoto’s aims with the project are not to respond to abusive behavior but to target political speech. The insider stated: “It was clearly kind of designed… aimed to be the right-wing meme culture that’s become extremely prevalent in the past few years. And some of the words that appeared on there were, using words like SJW… MSM… the New York Times doesn’t talk about the MSM. The independent conservative outlets are using that language.”

A report authored by Yamamoto and Facebook’s Chief Data Scientist, Eduardo Arino de la Rubia, specifically notes that “destructive behaviors” such as “[r]ed-pilling normies to convert them to their worldview,” is specifically prohibited on the platform. The report gives an example of “red-pill” content not allowed on the site, linking a video by Lauren Chen of BlazeTV.

Project Veritas stated:

The video linked in the presentation was made by Lauren Chen, a conservative commentator who now hosts a program on BlazeTV. “If you actually watch the video you can see that it clearly isn’t abusive or promoting harassment, the video was a criticism of social justice,” said Chen when asked for comment on this story. She added that “the video actually promotes equality and individualism.” On a page from the presentation titled “Strategies we use today,” Yamamoto and de la Rubia list “demote bad content.” They add, “… we should still of course delete and demote, but we can do even more…”

Other terms that are viewed as “bad content” by Facebook include terms such as “zucced,” “REEE,” and “normie.” The Facebook Insider believes that Facebook is “shifting the goal posts” by claiming that jokes generally made by conservatives are now classified in the same bracket as actual racist comments. “It’s one thing, if you’re dropping the n-word,” the Facebook insider stated. “Or things like that, using some kind of homophobic or racial slur, by all means that’s something that a platform should not want on it. But now you’re moving it to things like, jokes that conservatives tend to make.”

Read the full report by Project Veritas here.