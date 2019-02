A new report reveals that President Donald Trump’s cabinet is as diverse at Yale University’s cabinet.

In response to a slate of articles condemning the lack of diversity in the Trump administration, a report from The College Fix has revealed that Trump’s cabinet is no less diverse than Yale University’s cabinet.

Since the beginning of the Trump presidency, outlets such as the New York Times, CNN, and The Atlantic have attacked the Trump administration for a lack of diversity

Both Yale University’s cabinet and Trump’s cabinet include 16 white males. Of the 28 members of Yale University’s cabinet, only two are not white. Meanwhile, three members of Trump’s smaller 26 member cabinet are not white. Both Trump and Yale President Peter Salovey are white men.

Although Yale’s cabinet boasts more females than Trump’s cabinet, it is still clear that there are enough similarities in the demographic breakdown to bring into question the legitimacy of criticisms directed at Trump’s administration.

This is significant because of the Ivy League’s insistence on maximizing diversity in their student bodies and in their administrations. If Trump’s administration lacks diversity, shouldn’t the Atlantic write columns condemning their failure in upholding the social justice doctrine of diversity?

