Charlie Kirk at CPAC: ‘What Happens on Campus Will Soon Come to Congress’

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder and Executive Director Charlie Kirk told an audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday that “what happens on campus comes to Congress,” and that the fight against socialism will either “make or break Western Civilization.”

“What we find is that students are not opposed to our ideas inherently, it’s that they’re not exposed to them in the first place,” said Kirk at CPAC on Thursday.

“The left has done everything they possibly can to make sure our generation has never heard why America is the greatest country to ever exist — why the constitution is the greatest political document ever written.”

Kirk added that the conservative movement should take note from President Donald Trump, that when you fight, you win.

“If there’s one thing we take away from what this president has taught us, it’s that when we, as a movement, fight, we win,” said Kirk, “and it seems as if the last thirty years, we’ve been afraid to fight.”

The TPUSA founder added that one of the recent fights bringing conservatives together, after taking note from the President, was against “the attempted character assassination of now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.”

Kirk said that conservatives must understand, going into the 2020 election cycle, that the Left knows their attacks have not been working. “They are now going to try to attack Donald Trump from within our own movement,” said Kirk.

“If you want to get love from the Left — be a conservative that attacks the most conservative president in our generation,” continued Kirk, adding that conservatives “should never, ever, try to appease the Left.”

“We must do what is right — what is correct, and stand for the truth,” said Kirk, “This is the most conservative president since Ronald Reagan, if not in American history.”

“There’s a lot to be concerned about,” said Kirk of the youth in America, “The socialist movement is growing.”

“For years, I tried to warn the conservative base that there was going to be a socialist under the age of thirty-five that was going to try to make these ideas mainstream,” added Kirk, “What happens on campus will soon come to Congress.”

Kirk stated that the fight against American youth being indoctrinated with socialist ideas “will either make or break Western Civilization.”

“There’s also a lot to be optimistic about,” added the TPUSA founder, “because the conservative youth is going to be one that understands the Left — I see a conservative movement that will stand for the dignity of all people.”

“I see a conservative movement [that] understands, as the great Andrew Breitbart said, that politics flows downstream from culture,” said Kirk, “There’s a culture war brewing right now.”

Kirk concluded his remarks by stating that there will soon be one fundamental question asked in America: “What is America?”

“Is America a place for victims, or for victors?” asked Kirk, “a place [to] achieve dreams, or dwell in mediocrity? — [is America] a socialist place?”

“That will be the most important question in American history, and we will win.”

