Turning Point USA Hosts Its Largest Ever Young Latino Leadership Summit

Conservative student organization Turning Point USA, which aims to advance support for free markets and limited government, hosted its largest ever Young Latino Leadership Summit over the weekend in Phoenix, Arizona.

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) hosted its annual Young Latino Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona, over the weekend, where students and activists had the opportunity to hear from several prominent speakers within the conservative movement.

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk said that this year’s event is his organization’s largest Latino summit to date.

The summit speakers included President Donald Trump’s Hispanic Advisory Council Steve Cortes, My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, investigative reporter Sara Carter, border patrol agent Art Del Cueto, and television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, among many others.

Hundreds of Young, America-Loving Latinos From All Over the Country at #YLLS2019! #BigGovSucks pic.twitter.com/9La1Uyvfao — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 23, 2019

Kirk told Breitbart News that the Young Latino Leadership Summit attendees are in “a daily battle with those who want them to believe that if you come from a certain background, or if you look and talk a certain way, you can’t be conservative.”

“These young leaders flip that narrative on its head and expose it for the lie it is,” continued Kirk, “They are part of a large and growing movement within the Hispanic-American community, and they are national heroes for fighting so courageously for what they believe in.”

The TPUSA founder added that his organization is committed to “supporting and equipping them every step of the way.”

“TPUSA keeps revealing the truth, that those who support freedom are a diverse community and those who support big government want us all to look and act the same,” said Kirk.

WOW! Hundreds of young Latinos chant “BUILD THE WALL!” at @TPUSA These amazing leaders are SICK of open borders & the danger they cause! They love America and LOVE @realDonaldTrump Where is the media covering this? Largest ever young Hispanic conservative event! RT! pic.twitter.com/r2xo1bigR5 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 23, 2019

"Hundreds of young Latinos chant 'BUILD THE WALL' at @TPUSA," tweeted Kirk on Saturday, "These amazing leaders are SICK of open borders & the danger they cause! — Largest ever young Hispanic conservative event!"

The summit’s hashtag #YLLS2019 was active on Twitter over the weekend, as event attendees shared photos and recalled some of their favorite moments.

“What a great experience getting to bond and network with some of America’s most patriotic and passionate young leaders,” tweeted one individual, “In the end we win.”

“I was so inspired by @realMikeLindell and his story. Thank you for coming to @TPUSA #YLLS2019” said another user on Twitter.

“Nothing has changed my life more than @TPUSA,” tweeted another, “It has given me more opportunities, more confidence, and more resources than I ever thought was possible. Join this organization, get active, you will not regret it.”

