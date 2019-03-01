TPUSA Announces Allie Stuckey as Women’s Summit Chairwoman

Conservative student organization Turning Point USA has announced conservative commentator Allie Stuckey as Chairwoman of the organization’s annual Young Women’s Leadership Summit.

Stuckey is currently the host of the CRTV podcast, “Relatable,” focused on breaking down the latest happenings in culture, news, and politics from a Christian, conservative perspective.

In 2015, Stuckey began speaking to college sororities about the importance of voting, which later turned into her blog, entitled, “The Conservative Millennial,” launching her into the conservative political movement.

Stuckey appeared in her first viral video last summer — a satirical piece on then-congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in which Stuckey combined video footage of her own separately recorded questions with the candidate’s apparent blunders from a PBS interview.

The obviously satirical video displayed the rearranged video footage cutting back and forth between Stuckey and Ocasio-Cortez, which made waves on social media.

Enlightening & hard-hitting interview with Socialist “it girl” and fellow millennial, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. pic.twitter.com/4txoxwqql6 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) July 23, 2018

Last year, Georgetown University advisor Jeff Bernstein resigned after facing backlash for wishing sexual assault upon the conservative commentator, stating, “wishing you a #metoo moment. Maybe then you won’t be so insensitive.”

Today, in addition to hosting her CRTV podcast, Stuckey continues speaking to students on college campuses about conservative values, while continuing to reach the youth culturally by continuing to make satirical videos.

“Allie Stuckey is one of the most admired voices in the conservative movement” said TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk to Breitbart News.

“She represents so many women who are disenfranchised by the media and we couldn’t be more ecstatic to work with her to magnify the thousands of wholesome young women as they develop into the next generation of American leaders,” added Kirk.

Stuckey has plans to release a book with Penguin in the Spring of 2020.

