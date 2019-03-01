Turning Point USA Celebrates First Night of CPAC with ‘AmericaFest’ After Party

Turning Point USA hosted its first-ever CPAC after party on Thursday night, entitled “AmericaFest” — a culturally political event for young conservatives, featuring special guest appearances and remarks from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

Conservative student organization Turning Point USA (TPUSA) put on its first ever “AmericaFest” after party at CPAC on Thursday night, which turned out to be a successful event packed with young conservatives and featuring special guest appearances from Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Senator Ted Cruz, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, among others.

AmericaFest, which was facilitated by TPUSA’s newly hired chief creative officer, Benny Johnson, appropriately meshed together conservative politics and culture, which even included a “bread line” overseen by a cardboard cutout of socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as a tastefully-labeled cocktail list.

A few of the selections on the drink menu included a “Mexico Will Pay For It,” which would get you a tequila sunrise, a “Russian Collusion,” which was a vodka soda, and a “CRYN’ Chuck Schumer” equated to a glass of wine — but if you simply wanted a juice box, you could order the “AOC.”

The TPUSA after party was hosted at the Cadillac Ranch in National Harbor, Maryland, right across the street from where CPAC is being held — and served as a great CPAC “kick off” party for young conservatives attending the conference from all over the country.

“You’re on the right side of this, guys — history is going to remember you favorably,” said Trump Jr. to the party-goers on Thursday night, after having noted several ways in which the Democrat Party has become increasingly radical, specifically mentioning the “post-term abortion nonsense” and Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s admitted goal to “pay people who don’t want to work.”

“This didn’t exist a few years ago,” added Trump, referring to the student organization and conservatism in general beginning to take on a new cultural identity, “Thank you for making me party and making people see what this party is all about.”

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk took a break from his more formal suit-and-tie look to don a red t-shirt with the words, “This is MAGA country,” while the organization’s communications director Candace Owens led a crowd of students onto the dance floor.

The following are a few photos from TPUSA’s AmericaFest, courtesy of photographer Jonathan Williams.

