President Trump Trolls Hillary Clinton with Website Error Page

President Trump’s website error page features a picture of Hillary Clinton as President of the United States, along with the text, “Oops! This is awkward. You’re looking for something that doesn’t exist…”

The error page pops up whenever a user tries to access a page which doesn’t exist on the website, and was spotted by social media users.

President Trump isn’t the only 2020 U.S. presidential election contender who has set up a humorous website error page, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) taking a shot at President Trump on his.

“We’ve run into a yuuuuge problem,” Sanders’ error page declares. “While the rich get richer, almost everyone else gets poorer. Democracy is in crisis and oligarchy looms. What we know is determined by the corporate media. Our health care system is in shambles. Our educational system is in crisis. And you’ve landed on a page on our website that doesn’t exist. We can fix it.”