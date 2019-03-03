Police Arrest Suspect in UC Berkeley Assault of Conservative Activist

Police arrested a man on Friday accused of punching a conservative activist in the face on the campus of UC Berkeley, as seen in a viral video last month.

A statement from the UC Berkeley Office of Communications and Public Affairs announced that suspect Zachary Greenberg was arrested and booked into jail on Friday afternoon.

“Today, an Alameda County Superior Court Judge issued a warrant for the arrest of the suspect in the matter involving a February 19 assault on Sproul Plaza. Zachary Greenberg was arrested by the University of California Police Department (UCPD),” reads the statement.

The statement adds that the case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office “for consideration of the filing of criminal charges.”



Greenberg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in an attempt to cause great bodily harm, according to arrest records. The 28-year-old is being held on a $30,000 bail and is set for arraignment on Monday.

Leadership Institute representative Hayden Williams was seen on video being punched in the face allegedly by Greenberg while visiting UC Berkeley’s campus last month to assist conservative students with member recruitment for their student group, Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Turning Point USA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk reacted to the news of Greenberg’s arrest on Saturday.

“While everyone in America should be afforded their due process, we believe that the video evidence in this case is incontrovertible,” said Kirk, on behalf of TPUSA, “We hope that 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for assault with a deadly weapon.”

Kirk added that the assault should additionally be considered an act of hate.

“Hopefully, this dark chapter will act as a wake up call to those concerned about actual politically motivated hate crimes in America,” continued Kirk, “Berkeley and all college campuses across America should be safe havens for free thought and opinions, especially for a targeted conservative minority.”

