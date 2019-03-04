Feminist Spreads Period Blood on Her Face to Break ‘Stigma’ of Menstruation

A 26-year-0ld Instagram feminist spread menstrual blood on her face in an attempt to break the “stigma” around menstruation.

Instagram feminist and “sex coach” Demetra Nyx caught the attention of various news outlets this week after photos of her face covered in menstrual blood went viral online. A report published last week covered Nyx’s bizarre obsession with spreading menstrual blood on her face.

“I was simultaneously embarrassed and fascinated by my period,” Nyx said. “I felt apologetic about it a lot and tried to hide it from boyfriends. Our society teaches us that periods are dirty and inconvenient.”

In one Instagram post that features Nyx’s face covered in blood, she writes that her blood is “magic” and “worth being celebrated.”

I MISSED bleeding. I didn’t realize how accustomed I had become to my cycle, to knowing my moods and my rhythms, until I was thrown off. My body was deeply missing this feeling of dreamy connectedness, this time of retreat. It was weird not to have it. My blood is magic. It is worth being celebrated. The wisdom of our wombs was taken from womxn a long time ago. I’ve taken mine back.

Almost all of the feedback on social media has been negative. Many users don’t understand the message that Nyx is trying to send with her bizarre activism “You can be a feminist without wiping your bodily fluids all over yourself,” one commenter wrote.

Nyx claims that she will continue to post monthly photos of her menstrual blood on her face. In one post, she claims that she is dedicated to using these photos to erase the alleged stigma around menstruation.

“I will do it until little girls stop being taught that the natural functions of their bodies are disgusting and unclean,” Nyx wrote. “I will do it until women stop feeling like they can’t have sex on their period because it is gross. ”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.