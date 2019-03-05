Bugatti Sells Most Expensive Car Ever Built for $19 Million

The elite French automobile manufacturer sold the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire to an unnamed buyer.

In English, la voiture noire simply means “the black car,” which may be a less exotic name than otherwise expected for the magnum opus of Bugatti engineering and design. Just one of these ultra-luxe “hypercars” was made, in commemoration of the company’s 110th anniversary.

This eight liter, 16 cylinder, 1500 horsepower ode to excess made its debut on Tuesday at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland. While the buyer has not been made public, NBC reports that industry sources believe it was scooped up by Volkswagen Group Chairman Ferdinand Piech.

Bugatti describes the vehicle as “more than a modern interpretation” of the 1938 Type 57 SC Atlantic. Only four in that original design were ever produced. And while none of us will ever have the chance to sit behind the wheel, it makes for a very pretty picture.