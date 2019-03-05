A partial transcript is as follows:

SEAN HANNITY: At CPAC, the president announced his plans to issue an Executive Order to ensure that America’s left-wing universities actually enforce freedom of speech or they don’t get money. On stage with the president was Hayden Williams. He was viciously, as you know, attacked while recruiting students for a conservative organization at UC Berkeley. Thankfully, the UC Berkeley police announced Friday that they have made an arrest. The suspect, 28-year-old Zachary Greenberg. […] Hayden, number one, glad you’re here. Pretty cool getting called up by the president, right? it was kind of worth a punch.

HAYDEN WILLIAMS: Yeah, I guess. It was kind of exhilarating, you know, being recognized and brought up on the stage at CPAC. But you know, there are so many conservatives students across the country who put up with similar forms of discrimination and harassment, and even violence that, you know, don’t get recognized, and we’ve covered it extensively.

HANNITY: Well, and it’s interesting. You were trying to tape him. You had a phone in one hand and he’s just standing there, and then, you know, when you least expect it, it’s a cheap shot. But, it’s also violence. It’s an assault.

WILLIAMS: Right. Yeah.

HANNITY: Do you plan on pursuing this to the fullest extent of the law?

WILLIAMS: Of course.

HANNITY: And pressing charges?

WILLIAMS: That’s really the only way we can hold these people accountable, is by first and foremost, is documenting these incidents as they happen, and that’s really one thing we teach at Leadership Institute is just try and record everything and don’t retaliate because the left will use anything they can to try to distort the facts.