University of California Schools Now Require ‘Diversity Contributions’ from Math Professors

Applicants for teaching positions at the University of California’s many campuses now have to prove their commitment to the institution’s various “diversity” initiatives.

According to a report from Campus Reform, the University of California has instituted a policy that requires all applicants for teaching positions to commit to the institution’s “diversity” statement. Applicants are asked to write a statement in which they explain how they will advance the university’s diversity initiatives.

A page on the UC San Diego website details the commitment that applicants must make to advancing the various diversity causes that the UC system has adopted:

The Division of Physical Sciences at UC San Diego has a strong interest in ensuring that all candidates hired for faculty appointments, regardless of personal demographic characteristics, share our commitment to excellence, access and Principles of Community. All candidates applying for faculty appointments within the division are required to submit a 1-2 page Contributions to Diversity statement. The purpose of the statement is to identify candidates who have the professional skills, experience, and/or willingness to engage in activities that will advance our campus equity, diversity and inclusion goals. The statement should outline the candidate’s understanding of, past contributions to, and future plans to enhance equity, diversity, and inclusion in higher education. When writing these statements, we encourage candidates to provide specific information on the motivation, duration, and impact of their outreach and mentoring activities.

The new policy is significant because it requires professors in non-political fields, like mathematics, to commit themselves to a partisan “diversity” agenda.

The University of California system, which has 251,700 students across its 10 campuses, isn’t the only university to ask applicants to write a “diversity” statement. In July 2016, Breitbart News published a report that detailed a similar policy at the University of Cincinnati.

“As of July 1, the University of Cincinnati will request a Diversity and Inclusion statement of all applicants for faculty and staff positions,” the university announced in 2016. “Faculty and administrative/professional applicants will be asked to submit a personal statement summarizing his or her contributions (or potential contributions) to diversity, inclusion, and leadership.”

