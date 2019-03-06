Conservative Comedian Terrence K. Williams: ‘The Show Must Go On’ Despite Injury from Car Accident

Conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams — who spent six days in the hospital recovering from a car accident last month — told his producer that “the show must go on,” despite his injury, which has caused him to take an unwanted hiatus from touring with pro-Trump comedians.

Terrence K. Williams, who had been traveling with “The Deplorables,” a multi-city pro-Trump comedy tour aimed at “making America laugh again,” had been in the hospital recovering from his injuries after a Lyft vehicle he was a passenger in was involved in a car wreck last month.

Williams said he suffered “a fractured neck and some spine issues” in a tweet he sent from a hospital in Maryland, which resulted in the comedy show’s headliner comedian having to take an unwanted hiatus from traveling with the pro-Trump comedy tour.

Since the accident, Williams has been documenting his journey through recovery via tweets and videos, giving his followers updates and showcasing his adoring fans who had visited him while he was in the hospital.

Today I woke up crying in pain, over emotional because I couldn’t care for myself & a nurse saved me after choking on my breakfast food. After all that I got a surprise visit from these wonderful children They made my day! They gave me strength! So thankful pic.twitter.com/ZtqH4VMAni — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 23, 2019

“I got a big surprise today, look at all the kids that came to see me,” said Williams in a February video he tweeted, “They brought me a balloon, some flowers — and — I can’t eat it today, probably, but they brought me some barbeque.”

Users on Twitter rallied behind the pro-Trump comedian, while people from all over the country made donations to his GoFundMe page, which had even surpassed its initial $20,000 goal to help Williams pay for his hospital bills.

On February 25, Williams updated his followers and fans with new information, letting them know that he was finally leaving the hospital and heading back home to Texas.

I’m going home today after being in this hospital for 6 days. I have to keep my brace on for some weeks, rest and follow up with a neck and spine surgeon. Thanks for all the thoughts & prayers. Y’all all gave me strength! The love and support I received is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/HWnoyrRt4G — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 25, 2019

“I got some good news,” said Williams, “today I get to go home — leaving Maryland, going back to Texas — I’ve been up walking a little bit, with some assistance of course — with a cane and a walker, but I’m moving — God is good, God is great.”

“I want to thank everybody for supporting me,” continued Williams, “sending me messages — flowers, I just really wanna thank everybody, I love y’all so much. I never knew how much I was really loved until I got hurt.”

Over 8 foster kids traveled 3 hours to visit and sing to me while I was in the hospital. I was in foster care so it meant a lot to me.

This is love! This is America! & once again I’m glad to be home! Will keep y’all updated on my recovery. pic.twitter.com/rTK6I3IA4y — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 26, 2019

The comedian also posted a video to Twitter, showing foster children who had traveled three hours to visit Williams to sing to him while he was in the hospital.

“I was in foster care so it meant a lot to me,” said Willaims, “This is love! This is America!”

Surrounded by support from all over the country, Williams said he had also received calls from Eric and Lara Trump, Sean Hannity, among many others. Social media personalities Diamond and Silk had sent flowers, as well as actor Scott Baio.

“When his producer flew all the way from Los Angeles to visit him and make sure he was okay, his [Willaims’] first words were ‘the show must go on,'” said the comedian’s publicist to Breitbart News, “He said, ‘you can cancel a show, but you can’t cancel a movement.’ He’s a fighter.”

Fortunately, the pro-Trump comedy tour will not be canceled, and Williams has plans to rejoin as the show’s headliner as soon as he can.

Williams has an appointment with a spine and neck surgeon on Wednesday. “Will let y’all know what he [the surgeon] say!” said Williams in a recent tweet, “Can’t wait to get back at it.”

In the meantime, Williams plans to “Skype in” for upcoming shows, according to the comedian’s publicist.

You can visit the comedy tour’s website to check for upcoming dates. The next show is scheduled for March 15 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

