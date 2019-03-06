A Florida man’s plan to board a plane carrying an unassembled rocket-powered grenade launcher was busted by Transportation Security Agency (TSA) officials, according to the agency.

The unidentified man, who hails from St. Petersburg, Florida, allegedly attempted to board a plane at Lehigh Valley Airport in Allentown, Pennsylvania, headed for Orlando when his checked baggage triggered an alarm while going through security.

TSA agents opened the bag to discover unassembled parts to make a “military-grade rocket-propelled grenade launcher,” TSA agents told WLS.

.@TSA officers detected the unassembled parts of a military rocket propelled grenade launcher in a man's checked bag at @FLYLVIA yesterday. When assembled, the launcher was determined to be non-functioning and the grenade an inert replica. (Thank goodness!) pic.twitter.com/hrBt5ECdpJ — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) March 5, 2019

“When assembled, the launcher was determined to be non-functioning and the grenade an inert replica. (Thank goodness!),” TSA Public Affairs spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted Tuesday.

The man told TSA agents he thought he could get away with packing the weapon so long as it was not functional and the accompanying grenade was not real, NBC Philadelphia reported.

TSA agents allowed the man to board the plane to Orlando after confiscating the fake grenade launcher.