Christian Dean at Rider University Resigns in Protest of Campus Chick-fil-A Ban

A dean at Rider University resigned from her post as a protest over the administration’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A from campus. Cynthia Newman, the dean of the Rider College of Business, said in a statement that her values as a Christian align with those of Chick-fil-A, values Rider feels have “not sufficiently progressed enough” to fit in on campus.

According to a local news report, a dean at Rider University has resigned from her post in protest of the administration’s recent decision to not open a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus. The decision was primarily made based on Chick-fil-A’s Christian values, which have been a target of progressive criticism over the past decade.

“[Chick-fil-A’s] corporate values have not sufficiently progressed enough to align with those of Rider,” the university wrote in a statement at the time. The university also told students that the decision to not welcome Chick-fil-A to campus was motivated by an effort to “promote…inclusion for all people.”

Cynthia Newman, the dean of Rider University’s College of Business, announced that she would be resigning from her post because of the administration’s decision to keep Chick-fil-A off campus. In a statement, Newman announced that the decision conflicted with her Christian beliefs.

“As some of you already know, I am a committed follower of Jesus Christ,” Newman wrote in her statement. “As such, I endeavor every day to do exactly what Chick-fil-A puts forward as its overarching corporate value: to glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to me and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with me.”

“I affirmed in these conversations that I do not believe any one groups’ values or rights or opinions should be elevated above any other groups’ values, rights or opinions,” Newman added.

Newman spoke with Campus Reform this week about her decision to step down from her post over the Chick-fil-A controversy. “I felt like I had been punched in the stomach when I had read that statement. I am a very committed Christian and Chick-fil-A’s values, their corporate purpose statement is to glorify God,” she said.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.